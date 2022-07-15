July 15, 2022 – Towards highlighting its artistic prowess and availing youth the opportunity to showcase their inventiveness to a larger audience, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville played host to K-8 exhibitioners at its 2022 Summer Arts Camp held in June and July.
Summer Arts Camp is an all-day program serving students in grades K-8, where instructors lead exciting art lessons in innovative media including 2-D and 3-D designs, allowing participants to learn new techniques, collaborate with their peers and express themselves creatively.
“Summer Arts Camp always brings such vibrancy to campus as it sparks creativity and hands-on learning among energetic youth,” said Camp Coordinator Duenne Schlarman. “All three of our sessions went wonderfully. We are pleased with the participation and always enjoy offering this unique outlet for area students to create and imagine during their summer break.”
During camp, students have access to state-of-the-art studios, supplies and classrooms in SIUE’s Art and Design West building.
“I like the teachers here and the activities, because we do fun things together,” said Madeline Feldman, an eighth-grade student from Edwardsville. “Whenever I'm bored, I have always done arts and crafts. I’ve been able to learn a lot more about art thanks to camp.”
Adley Caine, of New Douglas, was enthused to work on metal-like art project using a pencil and cardboard. “I made an owl, and a dog and a butterfly with a squiggly line because I enjoy drawing lines and painting.”
“It’s my second time attending camp,” said Karlyn Morgan, a fourth-grade student from Collinsville. “I always wanted to come to Summer Arts Camp because it's fun and we get to do a lot of stuff like making pinch pots out of clay. Camp inspires me to continue learning about arts.”
Julia Phillips, a fifth-grade student from Glen Carbon, enjoys camp because it allows her to be creative. To her, it is a departure from the traditional classroom settings where they are expected to follow specific instructions.
“The kids are so fun. There is never a dull moment,” said Olivia Tinkham, an SIUE art education student and Summer Arts Camp assistant teacher. “Sometimes it feels like magic when we show the students a new art activity. I love hearing their gasps all around the classroom. It’s a great, inspiring feeling.”
For more information on SIUE Summer Camps, visit siue.edu/summer/camps.
