The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering (SOE) is hosting its fourth SIUE Energy Symposium at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. This year’s theme is “Sustainability: Challenges and Opportunities.”
“This year we have a much wider spectrum of speaker backgrounds,” said Serdar Celik, PhD, professor and graduate program director in the SOE Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering. “We have a professor from the U.K. who is a sustainable fashion expert. We have an architect, a historian, a green building expert, and a sustainable campus director. Therefore, anyone interested in the broad topic of sustainability is encouraged to attend.”
The event, which evolved from an alternative energy systems course offered in the SOE, is being offered virtually via Zoom. Celik noted that transitioning the symposium to a virtual format had challenges but also great benefits, including the opportunity to invite speakers from Europe.
“Such flexibility is priceless when we consider the value of learning from experts both in the U.S. and Europe,” Celik said. “Another benefit of these events has been new collaborations between the U.S. and European guests. I hope this year will have a similar momentum in building collaborations with colleagues from institutions in the St. Louis region, as well as in European countries.”
The Symposium will begin with opening remarks from Celik and welcome addresses from Chancellor Randy Pembrook, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, PhD, and SOE Dean Cem Karacal, PhD, followed by presentations from the distinguished speakers. The event will conclude with a question and answer session and closing remarks.
The symposium panelists are:
- Kate Fletcher, professor at the Centre for Sustainable Fashion, London College of Fashion, U.K.
- Aamna Anwer, sustainability coordinator at Washington University in St. Louis
- Yasemin Somuncu, secretary general of ZeroBuild Türkiye'21
- Stefano Pallantzas, founder and president of the Hellenic Passive House Institute
- Jeff Manuel, professor in the SIUE Department of Historical Studies and member of the SIUE Climate and Sustainability Advisory Board
Celik is also chair of SIUE’s Climate and Sustainability Advisory Board. Sustainability awareness and activities at SIUE have been constantly gaining momentum over the past decade with numerous achievements, including:
- A 30-kilowatt solar array installed atop the new Science Building
- Founding Member, St. Louis Higher Education Sustainability Consortium
- Faculty initiated Green Roof Environmental Evaluation Network (G.R.E.E.N.)
- Recognized as one of the four Living Architecture Regional Centers of Excellence nationally by Green Roofs for Healthy Cities and the Green Infrastructure Foundation
- Established bike share program
“With the increase in both global population and our changing habits in consuming energy, the need for sustainability has become more important than ever,” Celik said. “Awareness is the first step to managing these challenges for a more sustainable future.”
Registration is not required to attend. Participants may log in using Zoom webinar ID: 982 2098 1937, password: 315133. For more information, contact Celik at scelik@siue.edu.