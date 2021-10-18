The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing has been nationally ranked as one of the best, most affordable schools for online learning in healthcare by EduMed.org.
The SON ranked in the top 30 schools for Most Affordable Online MSN Programs and top 50 for Most Affordable Online Nurse Practitioner Programs. Schools earning top honors were ranked based on the best combinations of online learning opportunity, affordability and student support.
“We have worked intensely in the School of Nursing to find the perfect balance for our graduate programs,” shared Andrew Griffin, PhD, CRNA, APRN, SON assistant dean of graduate programs. “Our focus has been to provide high-quality courses and curricula, while maximizing learner flexibility and affordability. We have seen tremendous growth in our graduate student population.”
In fall 2021, the SON experienced historic enrollment with 1,906 students. Its graduate programs prepare expert nurses for leadership in professional nursing practice and patient-centered healthcare delivery.
Notably, the School’s family nurse practitioner doctor of nursing practice 2020 cohort achieved a 100% first-time pass rate on both the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners National Certification Board exam and the American Nurses Credentialing Center exam. This achievement surpassed the approximately 86% national average.
“It’s always exciting to talk about our SIUE School of Nursing graduate programs,” Griffin stated. “We are experiencing awesome enrollment numbers, excellent board pass rates, and have set new highs in student satisfaction with our graduate exit surveys. All this is accentuated by the affordability of our nursing specializations at SIUE.”
For more information on SON graduate programs, visit siue.edu/nursing/academic-programs/graduate.