December 17, 2021 – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook will confer degrees upon 1,641 eligible graduates during fall 2021 commencement exercises, which kicked off Friday, Dec. 17 in the Vadalabene Center’s First Community Arena.
Exercises began at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 with a walk-through photo opportunity for all graduate and undergraduate students. The Class of 2021 graduates from the School of Nursing (SON) and Graduate School were honored during ceremonies held at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.
A complete schedule of ceremonies is available at siue.edu/commencement. Also available on the site is a virtual ceremony and streamed recordings of each in-person ceremony.
SON student speaker Josephine Omilabu, of Nigeria, earned a bachelor’s in nursing. She shared words of inspiration and acknowledged the meaningful and life-changing calling of the nursing profession.
“Nursing calls for risks, sacrifice, compassion and putting other people’s needs ahead of your own,” Omilabu said. “We have all been called to perform this important work and live a life of service. I encourage you to be courageous and believe in yourself as you go from here.”
The SON also recognized three outstanding graduate students with academic achievement awards, including Brooke Beuhne, and Sierra Sweeney, of Ballwin, Mo., from the nurse educator program, and Carrie Quante of Columbia, from the healthcare and nursing administration program. Awardees were honored for their creativity and curiosity to learn, compassion for caring and excellence in action.
The SON’s Student Leadership Award was presented to Domonique Dones, of Belleville. Dones was praised for her active student involvement and leadership and motivation to serve as an advocate for minority students.
Graduate students from the College of Arts and Sciences, and Schools of Business; Education, Health and Human Behavior; and Engineering will be celebrated for the completion of their advanced degrees on Friday evening.
The student speaker selected to represent all graduate students is Amanda Depew, who earned a master’s of social work. Depew holds that both her comfort level and the support network she established at SIUE were imperative to her success. She was recognized as the 2020-21 Illinois Student Veteran Leader of the Year, and has been the recipient of numerous scholarships and awards.
Depew will quote the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who said, in part, “If you want to be a true professional, you will do something outside yourself… something that makes life a little better for people less fortunate than you."
“Since I’ve been an SIUE Cougar, I’ve observed community come together in so many ways,” she’ll share. “We’ve grown in knowledge and in culture through each interaction, as we leaped over hurdles, found joy in accomplishments, and further prepared ourselves for what’s ahead in this changing world. We’ve learned lifelong lessons, developed meaningful connections and benefitted from the diverse experiences our involvement and studies at SIUE have provided.”
“So, what’s next?” she’ll ask. “How will you use this degree, this defining accomplishment and your life experience, to expand opportunities, build your career and positively influence both those in your tribe and your community and those you have yet to meet. What will you do that’s outside of yourself? I challenge you to consider your impact and go forward with great excitement, determination and dignity. Congratulations!”
Commencement ceremonies continue Saturday, Dec. 18 for undergraduates in the School of Business and School of Education, Health and Human Behavior at 9 a.m., followed by a 1 p.m. celebration for undergraduates in the College of Arts and Sciences and School of Engineering.
Exercises will conclude with a 5 p.m. ceremony for spring, summer and fall 2020 graduate and undergraduate students, and spring 2021 undergraduates who did not previously get an in-person ceremony.
