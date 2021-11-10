The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine’s (SDM) Nathalia Garcia, DDS, spoke on the health equity panel at the American Dental Association’s annual conference, ADA SmileCon 2021, held in October in Las Vegas.
Garcia, chair and associate professor in the Department of Applied Dental Medicine, highlighted the role of dental education in achieving health equity and SDM’s efforts in promoting a diverse and inclusive environment.
“The role of dental schools is fundamental in training oral healthcare providers who understand current disparities in care and work toward eliminating inequities,” Garcia said. “Creating a more equitable healthcare system involves multiple efforts from different fronts.”
Garcia was invited to participate by the American Dental Education Association (ADEA) for her experience as a researcher, dental educator and representative actively engaged in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) activities. Garcia is the SIU-ADEA Woman Liaison Officer, an Enid A. Neidle Scholar, clinical-trained periodontist, faculty member, and she serves on the ADEA Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee.
She noted several impactful efforts that many dental schools, including SDM, are already adopting. These include:
- Increasing a diverse oral healthcare workforce by improving recruitment and retention of minority and underrepresented students.
- Incorporating an interprofessional education model.
- Working with patients earlier in students’ careers.
- Being immersed in the community.
“Working in community programs provides students greater opportunity to understand the population’s health needs,” Garcia said. “Additionally, this approach improves access to care, promotes health education strategies, and reduces healthcare disparities in underserved, rural and lower-income communities.”
The SIU SDM has multiple programs within its curriculum focused on health equity, placing students in clinical sites and holding programs in SDM clinics. Two such community programs are Give Kids a Smile Day and Veterans Care Day. These annual events provide free, comprehensive services to underserved populations who have difficulty accessing care.
“SDM and many others are making significant strides in removing barriers to equitable healthcare access,” Garcia said. “However, I consider it is a long journey to achieve optimal health for all people.”