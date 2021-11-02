SIHF Healthcare is reminding patients and the public of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace health insurance open enrollment period and important dates and deadlines.
The 2022 open enrollment period runs now through Saturday, Jan. 15. Open enrollment is the period when consumers can enroll in a new or make changes to an existing health insurance plan. The plan chosen during the open enrollment period will begin on Jan. 1, 2022. Once the open enrollment period ends, consumers no longer qualify for new enrollment or coverage changes unless they qualify for the Special Enrollment Period.
“Having health coverage is more than just your physical health, it provides comfort and stability to you and your family,” says Patrice Howard, Vice President of Quality and Performance at SIHF Healthcare. “We want to assure that our patients and the community understand health insurance and open enrollment, so our Navigators and Certified Application Counselors are available to assist free of charge.”
For more information about open enrollment and the Federal Marketplace, you can visit www.healthcare.gov/quick-guide/dates-and-deadlines/.
For assistance applying for health insurance, call 618.215.8130. Our Navigators and Certified Application Counselors can help answer your questions for free. Contact information is available online at www.sihf.org/patients-and-families/certified-application-counsel