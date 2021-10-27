SIHF Healthcare is preparing the public for flu season by providing flu shots to patients to stay ahead of the illness.
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports that the flu remains a major threat to public health. Previous studies show that in a typical flu season, 5 to 20 percent of the U.S. population falls ill, more than 200,000 are hospitalized, and 36,000 cases end fatally. The most severe outcomes occur in people 65 and older, very young children, and those with underlying health conditions.
“Make sure you and your family members are covered before the flu hits,” noted Dr. Theodore Ross, Chief Medical Officer. “You can add a flu shot on any visit you already have scheduled or just come in to get it. The flu shot can also be administered at the same time as a COVID vaccine.”
SIHF Healthcare has over two dozen health centers that are already providing flu shots. Don’t delay — get your flu shot today. To find a location near you to schedule your flu shot, visit: https://www.sihf.org/health-centers.