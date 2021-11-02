Do you have trouble controlling your diabetes? Are you tired of sticking your finger to get your glucose levels? SIHF Healthcare offers a Diabetes Care and Management Program!
What this program offers: Personalized care from your provider and e-consults to specialists, diabetes education and nutrition planning, stress and medication management, access to a Community Health Worker, and a free continuous glucose monitoring device.
Who Qualifies: Patients with hospitalizations and emergency room visits related to uncontrolled diabetes, patients who have WellCare or Meridian insurance, and patients who reside in the metro-east area.
“To help with prevention or decreasing risk factors of diabetes, we encourage patients to make small changes like decreasing their sugar intake with foods and drinks, and adding some form of exercise in their daily routine,” says Starr Gibson, Program Coordinator at SIHF Healthcare.
If you have any questions or concerns about diabetes, schedule a visit with your local SIHF Healthcare Center. They will create a personal action plan for you to manage or lower your risk for diabetes and see if you qualify for their Diabetes Care and Management Program.
To learn more visit: https://www.sihf.org/diabetes or call Starr Gibson at 618-397-3303 ext. 12332 to get more information on the Diabetes Care & Management Program.