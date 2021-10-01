SIHF Healthcare strives to raise awareness about the positive side of aging and how it can be done in a healthy manner. Now is the perfect opportunity for the older population and caretakers to help adopt healthier habits that set them up for healthy aging.
SIHF Healthcare highlights some important tips that can be done to assist with healthy aging, such as:
Make Healthy Choices with Food and Drinks - Our providers recommend making whole foods that are high in fiber and low in saturated fat the foundation of your diet.
Move More, Sit Less Throughout the Day - “Keeping physically active can help offset many of the effects of aging,” says Dr. Bryan Steele, Family Medicine Physician at SIHF Healthcare in Alton. “Exercising regularly can improve your balance, help keep you mobile, improve your mood by reducing feelings of anxiety and depression, and contribute to better cognitive functioning. It’s also an important part of managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, breast and colon cancer, and osteoporosis.”
Don’t Use Tobacco - If you use tobacco, it’s recommended to start taking the steps towards quitting in order to reduce the risk of having future health problems.
Get Regular Checkups - It’s also recommended that you schedule routine appointments with your healthcare provider for preventive services, not just when you’re sick. SIHF Healthcare provides numerous comprehensive healthcare services, as well as specialty services in multiple locations.
Be Aware of Changes in Brain Health - And lastly, be aware of changes in brain health. “Everyone’s brain changes as they age, and it’s common for people to experience some slight forgetfulness as they get older and their ability to process new information or to multitask may slow with age as well,” notes Dr. Steele. “However, when confusion and memory problems go beyond the occasional forgetful moment, that’s not normal, and it should be checked out by a medical professional. “
At SIHF Healthcare our medical providers are ready to assist you with maintaining your health and wellness needs. Taking it one day at a time and making little improvements can make life-changing differences in your overall health as you age.