SIHF Healthcare is offering school and sports physicals to school-aged children at a variety of locations throughout Central and Southern Illinois.
Healthcare professionals are urging parents to act now and schedule their child’s physical as soon as possible to ensure they are up to date on vaccinations before the state deadline of Oct. 15 for physicals (K, 6th, 9th grades), immunization (K, 6th, 12th or age 16), and eye exams (K or first time in IL public school).
“As children enter back into the classroom, it is imperative that they receive a physical and are up to date on routine age-based vaccinations, such as DTaP, MMR, and HPV,” says Shelley Sumner, SIHF Healthcare, Health Center Manager in Alton.
SIHF Healthcare will provide services regardless of the patient’s financial situation. If your child still needs their physical, schedule an appointment at a center convenient for you. Visit sihf.org to find a location or to review the recommended child and adolescent vaccination schedules.