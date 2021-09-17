SIHF Healthcare in Alton is hosting a special day to help parents and guardians meet school requirements for physicals before the state’s October 15 deadline.
SIHF Healthcare will be open on Wednesday, September 29, from 3:00 – 6:00 pm to focus on school and sports physicals. In addition, flu shots, immunizations, and COVID vaccines (for ages 12 and older) will be available as desired.
Call 618-462-5933 to make an appointment for a school or sports physical on September 29 or at another convenient time. SIHF Healthcare is located at 4 Memorial Drive, Building B Suite 210, Alton, Illinois.
SIHF Healthcare accepts all patients regardless of their ability to pay and regardless of their insurance status.