As October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month, SIHF Healthcare wants to emphasize the importance of learning about the ABC’s of safe sleep practices for infants.
“It is important for all parents and caregivers to learn about SIDS and Safe Sleep practices. Following the ABC’s of Safe sleep every time that they place their baby down to sleep for naps and at bedtime can reduce their baby’s risk of SIDS or other sleep-related deaths”, says Tia Britton, Healthy Start Program Coordinator at SIHF Healthcare.
What are those ABC’s of Safe Sleep for Infants?
A – alone
Babies should sleep by themselves, in their own sleep space with no other people.
B – on his or her back
Place infants on their backs for sleep.
C – in a Crib
Use a crib, bassinet, or pack n’ play with a firm, flat mattress and a fitted sheet. The crib should not have bumpers of any kind, no other bedding or soft items should be in sleeping area.
“Avoid letting a baby sleep on a couch or armchair, or in another device like a swing or bouncer,” Britton added. “Sleeping in a car seat is ok while riding in the car, but babies should be removed from the car seat and placed in a crib once the trip is done.”
The Healthy Start team at SIHF Healthcare is here to connect parents with a medical provider and others who can answer any questions regarding pregnancy and infant care. Healthy Start also provides clients with continual encouragement and support throughout every stage of the pregnancy and as they care for their newborn until 18 months of age. To see how we can assist you or to learn more about our Infant Safe sleep class for parents and care givers, call 618.646.2505 or visit us at https://www.sihf.org/patient-care-services/care-coordination-services/healthy-start.