Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a Shoe Roads Productions shoe sale in the hospital’s Café A/B meeting rooms from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
It’s the auxiliary’s first on-site sale open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Masks are required and 6-foot physical distancing should be observed in the room.
All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. Pre-orders are being accepted at www.shoeroads.com and can be picked up at the sale.
For more information, call (314) 640-0902.