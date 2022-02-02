EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) released the following statement after the Governor’s State of the State and Budget Address.
“Just like the movie Groundhog Day, this budget address feels like the same thing we’ve heard every year. The Governor is ratcheting up state spending while somehow claiming to be cutting spending, refusing to address or even acknowledge mismanagement in his administration, and doing nothing to actually stem the tide of violent crime.”
“The families of Illinois deserve real and permanent tax relief, not the one-time, election-year gimmick proposed by the Governor. We need to address our state’s structural fiscal issues, but instead he’s giving us another budget propped up by federal money that will collapse when the ‘Biden Bucks’ come to an end. Most of all, we need a government that fulfills its first responsibility, to protect its citizens, a job that this administration has repeatedly failed at.”