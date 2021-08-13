Dr. Paul Eckerle, a board-certified pulmonologist with the BJC Medical Group, will soon be starting office hours in Alton. Dr. Eckerle’s office is in Suite 220 of Medical Office Building A on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus.
Eckerle is joining Dr. Jasser Asif, a fellow pulmonologist who started in the same office earlier in August. Eckerle specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory system disorders. Patients of all ages can visit him for treatment of a wide variety of conditions that affect the lungs and respiratory system, including COPD, asthma, interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, pulmonary hypertension and more. Eckerle also offers outpatient procedures for the diagnosis of respiratory diseases.
Eckerle’s patient care philosophy begins and ends with the health of his patients. He remains up to date on the latest treatments and procedures, and he personalizes a care plan that will work with his patients’ goals and lifestyle.
Eckerle earned his medical degree from Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He went on to complete his internship and residency with the Indiana University Department of Internal Medicine. After residency, Eckerle also completed a fellowship in pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine with Saint Louis University.
Originally from St. Louis, Eckerle enjoys spending time with his wife and children. He particularly enjoys outdoor sports and has a special interest in golf.
For more information, call (618) 433-6750.