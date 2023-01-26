Beverly Velloff, a public school educator for more than 25 years, has announced that she is seeking an elected position on the Board of Education for the Alton Community Unit 11 School District.
Beverly has a strong commitment to educational equity and opportunity and currently spends her time as the PreK-12 Math, K-5 Science, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Coordinator for The School District of University City in St. Louis.
When asked why she is running she states, “I am aware of the challenges and triumphs that students and public schools face. Students deserve the best education we can provide, and through a strong continued partnership among our educators, superintendent, and school board members, the Alton School District can rise to be the regional standard. As the mother of two Alton High School Redbirds, I am invested in making this a reality.”
Prior to being an administrator, Beverly served the public education system as a math coach, math specialist, regional professional development facilitator and a classroom teacher. She has earned her B.A. in Elementary Education with a minor in Gender Studies. She has a Master in Education with an emphasis in Curriculum & Instruction and holds an Administration Education Specialist degree. She has recently been recognized by the US Department of Education for helping The School District of University City receive the “U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School: District Sustainability Award” and she works with local school boards and administrators to review and revise out-of-date policies and procedures.
Alton became Beverly’s home after marrying Michael J. Velloff in 2004. She knows that a strong school district is the backbone of a vibrant city and will cultivate graduates who are academically prepared, innovative problem solvers, who are ready to be mindful citizens.
Beverly Velloff believes it is important that school boards are richly composed of individuals who can contribute different points of view and represent diversified backgrounds and experiences. This includes bringing her voice as a parent, educator, and involved citizen to the board. In addition to the duties set forth by the Illinois School Code, Beverly has the desire to use her 25 years of experience in public school education to support the academic and social/emotional policies and procedures within the Alton School District.
For more information about Beverly or to connect with her directly, please go to: beverlyvelloff.com