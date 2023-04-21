ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2023 - Schnuck Markets, Inc. has issued an allergy alert on select Schnucks
Pretzel Schticks because the products may contain undeclared milk - a known allergen. People
who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic
reaction if they consume this product.
Schnucks customers are urged to check for:
Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks
10 oz.
UPC: 41318-25268
Lot code: D0052023, Best by 1/16/2024
Lot code: D0132023, Best by 1/17/2024
Lot code: D0142023, Best by 1/17/2024
Lot code: D1182022, Best by 5/1/2023
Lot code: D1232022, Best by 5/12/2023
Lot code: D1812022, Best by 7/6/2023
Lot code: D1872022, Best by 7/6/2023
Lot code: D2902022, Best by 10/17/2023
Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks
10 oz.
UPC: 41318-25266
Lot code: D0112023, Best by 1/18/2024
Lot code: D0172023, Best by 1/23/2024
Lot code: D0182023, Best by 1/23/2024
Lot code: D1582022, Best by 6/13/2023
Lot code: D1932022, Best by 7/12/2023
Lot code: D1942022, Best by 7/14/2023
Lot code: D1952022, Best by 7/14/2023
Lot code: D2882022, Best by 10/17/2023
Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or
exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at
314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.