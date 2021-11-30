All aboard Santa's Chocolate Express! The popular event will return on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Registration will take place at the Edward Amburg Museum & Visitor's Center; 950 E Main St. Registration is from 11 am to 3 pm in the Visitor's Center.
Pick up your starter bag of chocolate & bag at the Visitors Center and proceed into town where the shuttle stops and chocolate stops are located. $12 in advance, $15 day of (limited number of tickets are available so once advance tickets are sold out, tickets may not be available the day of). https://www.graftonilchamber.com/chocolate-express
Stop into local shops & businesses to sample chocolatey holiday treats and shop the sales. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be at The Grove Memorial Park for photo ops from 2-4pm where Jersey State Bank will be offering hot chocolate. There will also be some overnight stays open for tours that day.
Strollers can take in views of the majestic bluffs and the Illinois River as they enjoy the surrounding holiday celebration.
Tickets are required for this event and include free shuttle service, a complimentary treat at each participating business, specials and discounts at Grafton businesses and a holiday shopping bag with a small selection of chocolates and a holiday wine glass.