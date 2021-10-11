Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School. Faculty members select a senior student each month. Each student is awarded a certificate and Subway gift card. The winners will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.
September's winner is Sabrina Fulkerson.She is involved with track and field, cross country, band, Peer Leadership, Drama Club and Student Council. She has won many awards at the school, including 110% award in cross country, varsity letter in cross country and track, National Honor Society and Thespian.
After graduation, she plans to further her education at Northwestern University with a degree in biology or chemistry.
“Congratulations Sabrina, and we all wish you good luck in your future,” a Midwest Members press release states.