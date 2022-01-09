Roxana Senior High School Principal, Jason Dandurand, is pleased to announce that four students from the Roxana Senior High School graduating class of 2022 have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars.
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 17,340 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.
Mr. Dandurand had nothing but wonderful things to say about these fine students. "On behalf of the faculty and staff at Roxana High School, I'd like to congratulate these students on this prestigious accolade. We are very proud of their academic achievement over the years and this honor that has been bestowed on them by ISAC is a culmination of their hard work and preparation in and outside the classroom."
The following Roxana Senior High School students were named 2022-23 Illinois State Scholars:
Audrey Bosse
Cayla Fansher
Emily Ogle
Thomas Strohmeier
“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all of the Illinois State Scholars for their hard work and commitment inside and outside of the classroom,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “In the past two years students and families have faced unprecedented difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; from financial and personal ordeals to all of the challenges of remote learning. The achievements of these students are a credit to their perseverance and resilience, and to the support and encouragement of their families, principals, teachers, mentors, counselors, and others invested in their growth and success.”
While the State Scholar recognition does not include a monetary prize, honorees will receive a congratulatory letter from ISAC and a personalized Certificate of Achievement. Honorees can also download a digital IllinoisState Scholar badge that can be displayed on their online profiles and social media platforms, and shared with high school counselors, prospective colleges, employers, family members and others. *Note that the Program announces honorees based on the year they would begin any postsecondary education, not based on the year they graduate from high school.