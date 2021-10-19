H-J Family of Companies founder and owner Jim Shekelton (front right) stands alongside leaders from the SIUE School of Engineering and representatives from H-J with the donated robotic arm in the foreground. (L-R) Jeffrey Door (H-J), Luis Osorio (H-J), Derek Voges (H-J), Jagath Gunasekera (SIUE), SOE Dean Cem Karacal (SIUE), Nima Lotfi (SIUE) and Chris Gordon (SIUE).