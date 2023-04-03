JACKSONVILLE - State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) would like to remind anyone needing help on state-related issues that he is here to help. While district lines have changed, my office will continue to provide needed services to anyone trying to work through the red tape of government. Anyone needing help should contact either of the district offices located in Jacksonville or Jerseyville to discuss legislation or receive help with a state agency or state program.
“While I work to stop some of the crazy legislation that keeps coming out of Springfield, I want to make sure that everyone knows that we are here to help with much more than that. My office works hard to maintain good relationships with all of the State departments to ensure the best results for our constituents,” explained Rep. Davidsmeyer, Assistant Republican Leader. "I also want to remind everyone to sign up for my email updates at my website CDDavidsmeyer.org."
For those planning a visit to our State Capitol in Springfield, whether with your family, school group, a civic organization, or by yourself, I encourage you to contact my Springfield office and let us know when you will be in town. The Capitol office phone number is 217-782-1840.
The 100th District includes all or portions of Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Morgan, Pike, and Scott Counties.