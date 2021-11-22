Red Cross

As many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and look ahead at a busy holiday season, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors across the country to harness their humanity by giving blood or platelets in the coming weeks. 

 

As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34 percent drop in new blood donors from last year — one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients.Locally, the Missouri-Arkansas Red Cross Region has experienced a 13.4 percent decrease in new blood donors this year. 

 

Don’t wait. Humanity needs you to help patients enjoy all the holiday season has to offer. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

 

As a thank-you, all those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the epic new film The Matrix Resurrections. Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.*

 

Those who share the warmth and make a blood or platelet donation part of their Thanksgiving plans Nov. 24-28 will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross holiday socks, while supplies last. 

 

In the St. Louis area, you can give the perfect gift — the gift of life — by donating blood the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 26 at the 12th annual JOY FM/Boost Radio Perfect Gift Blood Drive. The drive will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three locations in the Greater St. Louis area, and one location in Southwestern Illinois. Rather than shop for deals on the busiest Friday of the year, Mike and Diana Hopkins spend family time every year driving an hour each way the day after Thanksgiving to donate blood at this drive. This year they will be joined by two of their six children, sons Lucas and Zach, who will donate with them at West Hills Church in Town and Country. 

"It's a way to give back,” said Mike (pictured at the far right – red cap). “I think a lot of times when we go shopping it's for things that people want, but this something that obviously people need, so we feel privileged to be able to provide that. To make an appointment at the Perfect Gift blood drive, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: joyfm/boost, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. 

 

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 22-Dec. 16:

 

IL

 

Bond

 

Greenville

12/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bond County Health Department, 1520 South 4th Street

Christian

 

Moweaqua

12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 7 Fox Meadow

_______________

 

Clay

 

Clay City

12/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Clay City High School, 707 South Walnut

 

Flora

12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343

 

Louisville

11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street

12/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St John Lutheran Church Louisville, 17684 East 1st Avenue

_______________

 

Clinton

 

Beckemeyer

11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street

 

Breese

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street

12/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Breese Fire Department, 50 N Germantown Road

 

Carlyle

12/13/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carlyle Grade School, 951 6th Street

 

New Baden

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street

 

Saint Rose

12/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Rose Development Club, 8004 South First Street

 

Trenton

12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 3324 Old Highway 50

_______________

 

Coles

 

Charleston

12/6/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Carl Sandburg Elementary School, 1924 Reynolds Drive

12/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison

 

Mattoon

12/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

12/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road

12/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple

_______________

 

Crawford

 

Oblong

12/9/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oblong High School, 700 South Range

 

Palestine

11/30/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street

 

Robinson

12/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

_______________

 

Cumberland

 

Greenup

12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

 

Neoga

12/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut Ave

_______________

 

Effingham

 

Altamont

12/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 South Ewing

 

Dieterich

12/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine

 

Effingham

11/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

12/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Effingham Public Library, 200 N 3rd St.

12/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

12/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

 

Mason

11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37

 

Teutopolis

12/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl

_______________

 

Jasper

 

Newton

12/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

12/5/2021: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

_______________

 

Jefferson

 

Ina

11/22/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway

11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street

 

Mount Vernon

11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

12/2/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road

12/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road

 

Woodlawn

12/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 North Central Street

_______________

 

Jersey

 

Grafton

11/27/2021: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr

 

Jerseyville

11/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.

Macoupin

 

Shipman

12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

 

Staunton

12/6/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran School, 220 W. Henry Street

_______________

 

Madison

 

Alton

12/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd

12/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

 

Bethalto

12/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central

 

Collinsville

12/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street

 

Edwardsville

11/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd

12/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Drive

12/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street

 

Highland

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

12/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St

 

Maryville

11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Associated Bank, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459

12/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Luke's United Methodist Church, 6325 West Main Street

 

Troy

11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Pete's Market, 523 Troy Plaza

_______________

 

Marion

 

Centralia

12/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road

 

Patoka

12/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patoka High School, 1220 Kinoka Road

Salem

12/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main

_______________

 

Monroe

 

Columbia

11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Columbia, 600 Columbia Center,

12/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.

12/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

 

Valmeyer

11/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive

 

Waterloo

12/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Waterloo, 900 Park St

12/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front St.

12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterens Dr.

_______________

 

Montgomery

 

Litchfield

12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison

_______________

 

Randolph

 

Baldwin

12/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street

 

Chester

12/15/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

 

Evansville

12/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, 810 Soldiers Way

 

Red Bud

12/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street

 

Sparta

11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3

11/30/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

12/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken

 

Steeleville

11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

 

Richland

 

Olney

12/3/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Richland County High School, 1200 East Laurel

12/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street

_______________

 

Saint Clair

 

Caseyville

12/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd

 

Fairview Heights

11/22/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/1/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/3/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/5/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/6/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/7/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/8/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/10/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

12/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

 

Freeburg

11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

 

O Fallon

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park

11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd

 

Shiloh

12/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street

_______________

 

Washington

 

Ashley

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street

 

Nashville

12/13/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ann School, 675 South Mill Street

 

Oakdale

12/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Anthony Catholic Church, 6101 St. Anthony Church Road

 

MO

 

Crawford

 

Bourbon

12/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street

 

Cuba

11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuba United Methodist Church, 903 W. Washington Blvd.

_______________

 

Franklin

 

New Haven

12/8/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100

 

Pacific

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.

 

Saint Clair

11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial

 

Sullivan

12/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main

 

Union

12/6/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

 

Villa Ridge

11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coleman Elementary, 4536 Coleman Rd

 

Washington

11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/24/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/1/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Public Safety Building, 301 Jefferson

12/7/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/8/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

12/15/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

 

Jefferson

 

Arnold

11/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd.

12/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd

12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd.

 

Crystal City

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

 

De Soto

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church,  4151 Fountain City Rd

 

Desoto

12/15/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., DeSoto High School, 815 Amvets Dr.

 

Festus

12/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

 

High Ridge

11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd

 

Hillsboro

11/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21

 

House Springs

12/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane

 

Pevely

12/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church Pevely, 310 Central Ave

_______________

 

Lincoln

 

Moscow Mills

12/5/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., NorthRoad Community Church, 49 College Campus Dr

 

Troy

11/24/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lincoln County Council on Aging, 1380 Boone St.

_______________

 

Saint Charles

 

Augusta

11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Augusta Community Volunteer Fire Department, 5551 Hwy 94

 

Lake Saint Louis

12/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr

 

O Fallon

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave

12/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway

12/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

12/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd

 

Saint Charles

12/6/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St

12/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., NorthRoad Community Church, 1120 Jungs Station Road

12/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness St. Charles, 1443 Bass Pro Dr

 

Saint Peters

11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital  Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

12/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

 

Wentzville

11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway

12/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church of Wentzville, 653 Luetkenhaus Blvd

_______________

 

Saint Francois

 

Desloge

12/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant

 

Farmington

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch

11/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty

12/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

12/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

12/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A Street

12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Fire Department, 222 East Columbia

 

Park Hills

12/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive

Saint Louis

 

Ballwin

11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail

11/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd

12/1/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Parkway Southwest Middle School, 701 Wren

12/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Ellisville, 15890 Manchester Rd,

12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road

12/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln

 

Bridgeton

12/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd

 

Chesterfield

11/22/2021: 6:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/23/2021: 0 0.0. - 0 0.0., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/24/2021: 0 0.0. - 0 0.0., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place

11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/2/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/7/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/9/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

12/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chesterfield City Hall, 690 Chesterfield Pkwy West

12/16/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

 

Des Peres

12/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester

Ellisville

12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Auto Spa Etc, 8 Ellisville Town Center

 

Eureka

11/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blevins Elementary, 25 E North St

 

Fenton

12/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way

12/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,

12/3/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

 

Florissant

11/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/2/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

12/16/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

 

Kirkwood

12/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer

12/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor

 

Manchester

12/7/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.

 

Richmond Hts

11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave

 

Saint Louis

11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chamberlain College of Nursing, 11830 Westline Industrial Drive, Suite 106

11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Overhead Door Company At Doubletree, 1973 Craigshire Rd

11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis  Galleria

11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd

12/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1485 Craig Rd

12/2/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Delta Air Lines St Louis Lambert International Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd

12/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes Jewish West County Hospital, 12634 Olive Blvd

12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

12/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints- St. Louis Hills, 6740 Loughborough Ave

12/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd.

12/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

12/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road

12/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

 

Town and Country

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40

11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40

 

Wildwood

12/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., La Salle Retreat Center, 2101 Rue De La Salle Dr

12/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

_______________

 

Saint Louis City

 

Saint Louis

11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/1/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St

12/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand

12/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills

12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/14/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

12/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway

12/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

12/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

12/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

 

Sainte Genevieve

 

Bloomsdale

11/28/2021: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane

 

Sainte Genevieve

12/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr

_______________

 

Warren

 

Warrenton

12/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church - Warrenton, 950 S. State Hwy 47

 

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.   

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org

 

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

 

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

 

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPassor use the Blood Donor App.

 

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visitredcross.orgor cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross

 

About The Matrix Resurrections

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, In Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, In Association with Venus Castina Productions, The Matrix Resurrections. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

 

Tags