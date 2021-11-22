As many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and look ahead at a busy holiday season, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors across the country to harness their humanity by giving blood or platelets in the coming weeks.
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34 percent drop in new blood donors from last year — one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients.Locally, the Missouri-Arkansas Red Cross Region has experienced a 13.4 percent decrease in new blood donors this year.
Don’t wait. Humanity needs you to help patients enjoy all the holiday season has to offer. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, all those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the epic new film The Matrix Resurrections. Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.*
Those who share the warmth and make a blood or platelet donation part of their Thanksgiving plans Nov. 24-28 will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross holiday socks, while supplies last.
In the St. Louis area, you can give the perfect gift — the gift of life — by donating blood the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 26 at the 12th annual JOY FM/Boost Radio Perfect Gift Blood Drive. The drive will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three locations in the Greater St. Louis area, and one location in Southwestern Illinois. Rather than shop for deals on the busiest Friday of the year, Mike and Diana Hopkins spend family time every year driving an hour each way the day after Thanksgiving to donate blood at this drive. This year they will be joined by two of their six children, sons Lucas and Zach, who will donate with them at West Hills Church in Town and Country.
"It's a way to give back,” said Mike (pictured at the far right – red cap). “I think a lot of times when we go shopping it's for things that people want, but this something that obviously people need, so we feel privileged to be able to provide that. To make an appointment at the Perfect Gift blood drive, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: joyfm/boost, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 22-Dec. 16:
IL
Bond
Greenville
12/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bond County Health Department, 1520 South 4th Street
Christian
Moweaqua
12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 7 Fox Meadow
Clay
Clay City
12/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Clay City High School, 707 South Walnut
Flora
12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
Louisville
11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
12/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St John Lutheran Church Louisville, 17684 East 1st Avenue
Clinton
Beckemeyer
11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street
Breese
11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street
12/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Breese Fire Department, 50 N Germantown Road
Carlyle
12/13/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carlyle Grade School, 951 6th Street
New Baden
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street
Saint Rose
12/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Rose Development Club, 8004 South First Street
Trenton
12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 3324 Old Highway 50
Coles
Charleston
12/6/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Carl Sandburg Elementary School, 1924 Reynolds Drive
12/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison
Mattoon
12/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
12/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road
12/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple
Crawford
Oblong
12/9/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oblong High School, 700 South Range
Palestine
11/30/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street
Robinson
12/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln
Cumberland
Greenup
12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Neoga
12/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut Ave
Effingham
Altamont
12/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 South Ewing
Dieterich
12/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine
Effingham
11/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
12/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Effingham Public Library, 200 N 3rd St.
12/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
12/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Teutopolis
12/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl
Jasper
Newton
12/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
12/5/2021: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
Jefferson
Ina
11/22/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway
11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street
Mount Vernon
11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street
12/2/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road
12/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road
Woodlawn
12/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 North Central Street
Jersey
Grafton
11/27/2021: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr
Jerseyville
11/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.
Macoupin
Shipman
12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.
Staunton
12/6/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran School, 220 W. Henry Street
Madison
Alton
12/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd
12/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive
Bethalto
12/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central
Collinsville
12/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street
Edwardsville
11/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd
12/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Drive
12/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street
Highland
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.
12/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St
Maryville
11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Associated Bank, 2623 North Center St, PO Box 459
12/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Luke's United Methodist Church, 6325 West Main Street
Troy
11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Pete's Market, 523 Troy Plaza
Marion
Centralia
12/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road
Patoka
12/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patoka High School, 1220 Kinoka Road
Salem
12/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main
Monroe
Columbia
11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Columbia, 600 Columbia Center,
12/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.
12/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
Valmeyer
11/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive
Waterloo
12/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Waterloo, 900 Park St
12/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fast Fitness in the Loo, 405 Front St.
12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterens Dr.
Montgomery
Litchfield
12/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison
Randolph
Baldwin
12/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street
Chester
12/15/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke
Evansville
12/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, 810 Soldiers Way
Red Bud
12/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street
Sparta
11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3
11/30/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
12/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken
Steeleville
11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester
Richland
Olney
12/3/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Richland County High School, 1200 East Laurel
12/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street
12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street
Saint Clair
Caseyville
12/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd
Fairview Heights
11/22/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/1/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/3/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/5/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/6/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/7/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/8/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/10/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
12/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Freeburg
11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street
O Fallon
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park
11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd
Shiloh
12/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street
Washington
Ashley
11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street
Nashville
12/13/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ann School, 675 South Mill Street
Oakdale
12/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Anthony Catholic Church, 6101 St. Anthony Church Road
MO
Crawford
Bourbon
12/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street
Cuba
11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuba United Methodist Church, 903 W. Washington Blvd.
Franklin
New Haven
12/8/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100
Pacific
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.
Saint Clair
11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial
Sullivan
12/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main
Union
12/6/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive
Villa Ridge
11/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coleman Elementary, 4536 Coleman Rd
Washington
11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/24/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/1/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Public Safety Building, 301 Jefferson
12/7/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/8/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
12/15/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
Jefferson
Arnold
11/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd.
12/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd
12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd.
Crystal City
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive
De Soto
11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd
Desoto
12/15/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., DeSoto High School, 815 Amvets Dr.
Festus
12/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
High Ridge
11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd
Hillsboro
11/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21
House Springs
12/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane
Pevely
12/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church Pevely, 310 Central Ave
Lincoln
Moscow Mills
12/5/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., NorthRoad Community Church, 49 College Campus Dr
Troy
11/24/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lincoln County Council on Aging, 1380 Boone St.
Saint Charles
Augusta
11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Augusta Community Volunteer Fire Department, 5551 Hwy 94
Lake Saint Louis
12/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr
O Fallon
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave
12/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway
12/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
12/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Chimneys Subdivision, 7145 Twin Chimneys Blvd
Saint Charles
12/6/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St
12/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., NorthRoad Community Church, 1120 Jungs Station Road
12/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness St. Charles, 1443 Bass Pro Dr
Saint Peters
11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
12/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Wentzville
11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway
12/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church of Wentzville, 653 Luetkenhaus Blvd
Saint Francois
Desloge
12/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant
Farmington
11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch
11/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty
12/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road
12/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,
12/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A Street
12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Fire Department, 222 East Columbia
Park Hills
12/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive
Saint Louis
Ballwin
11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail
11/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd
12/1/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Parkway Southwest Middle School, 701 Wren
12/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Ellisville, 15890 Manchester Rd,
12/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road
12/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln
Bridgeton
12/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd
Chesterfield
11/22/2021: 6:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/23/2021: 0 0.0. - 0 0.0., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/24/2021: 0 0.0. - 0 0.0., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place
11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/2/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/7/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/9/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
12/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chesterfield City Hall, 690 Chesterfield Pkwy West
12/16/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Des Peres
12/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester
Ellisville
12/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Auto Spa Etc, 8 Ellisville Town Center
Eureka
11/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blevins Elementary, 25 E North St
Fenton
12/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way
12/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,
12/3/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
Florissant
11/24/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/2/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
12/16/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Kirkwood
12/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer
12/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor
Manchester
12/7/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.
Richmond Hts
11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave
Saint Louis
11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chamberlain College of Nursing, 11830 Westline Industrial Drive, Suite 106
11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/25/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Overhead Door Company At Doubletree, 1973 Craigshire Rd
11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
11/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd
12/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1485 Craig Rd
12/2/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Delta Air Lines St Louis Lambert International Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd
12/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes Jewish West County Hospital, 12634 Olive Blvd
12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
12/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints- St. Louis Hills, 6740 Loughborough Ave
12/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd.
12/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
12/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road
12/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
Town and Country
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40
11/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., West Hills Community Church, 13250 South Outer 40
Wildwood
12/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., La Salle Retreat Center, 2101 Rue De La Salle Dr
12/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue
11/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/1/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St
12/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand
12/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills
12/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/14/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
12/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway
12/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
12/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
12/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
Sainte Genevieve
Bloomsdale
11/28/2021: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane
Sainte Genevieve
12/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr
Warren
Warrenton
12/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church - Warrenton, 950 S. State Hwy 47
Health insights for donors
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPassor use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visitredcross.orgor cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
About The Matrix Resurrections
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, In Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, In Association with Venus Castina Productions, The Matrix Resurrections. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.