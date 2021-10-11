Red Cross

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years. 

With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types – especially type O − to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).  

Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year. To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs. 

Donors are asked to make an appointment 

All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.* Plus, all those who come to give Oct. 11-31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.**

Blood donations help those with breast cancer

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Red Cross is reminding donors of the importance of blood to those undergoing treatment. According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 1.9 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. this year, and more than 281,000 of those individuals will have breast cancer. 

Patients with breast cancer and other cancers may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications. In fact, nearly 25% of the blood supply is used by cancer patients.  

People across the country depend on the kindness of blood donors. Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).

Blood drive safety 

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. 

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct.16-31

IL

Clinton

Breese

10/25/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Mater Dei High School, 900 North Mater Dei Drive

Germantown

10/19/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Germantown School District 60, 401 Walnut

Saint Rose

10/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Rose Development Club, 8004 S. First Street

Trenton

10/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's United Church of Christ, 21 North Walnut

_______________

Coles

Charleston

10/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison

10/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Harrison Street Church of God, 17996 Harrison St. Rd

10/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street

_______________

Crawford

Robinson

10/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham County Humane Society, 12073 N 1000th Rd, PIO Box 321

10/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Fayette

Farina

10/18/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., South Central High School, 800 West Washington

Saint Elmo

10/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 West 12th Street

Vandalia

10/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ysponsored, 710 Rock Island Ave

_______________

Jasper

Sainte Marie

10/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

10/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

Texico

10/21/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road

_______________

Macoupin

Shipman

10/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

_______________

Madison

Bethalto

10/28/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Civic Memorial High School, 200 School Street

Collinsville

10/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

10/25/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Webster Elementary School, 108 W. Church Street

Edwardsville

10/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street

10/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

10/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd

Troy

10/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

Marion

Centralia

10/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street

10/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St.

Iuka

10/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Iuka Fire Protection District, 116 South Front Street

Kinmundy

10/24/2021: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street

Odin

10/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Odin Public School, 102 South Merritt Street

Salem

10/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

10/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Waterloo

10/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive

_______________

Randolph

Baldwin

10/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street

Chester

10/20/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

10/27/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chester High School, 1901 Swanwick Street

Coulterville

10/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street

Red Bud

10/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud Elementary School, 200 West Field Drive

_______________

Richland

Olney

10/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street

10/29/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 North West Street

Saint Clair

Fairview Heights

10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/21/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/24/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/28/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

_______________

Washington

Nashville

10/21/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Nashville High School, 1300 South Mill

MO

Crawford

Steelville

10/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steelville Missouri High School, 17154 Highway 19

_______________

Franklin

Washington

10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/20/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/25/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/27/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

10/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd

10/25/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

Cedar Hill

10/26/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Northwest High School, 6005 Cedar Hill Rd

De Soto

10/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street

Festus

10/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

10/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

10/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

10/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gold Star Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67

Hillsboro

10/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B

10/26/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson College, 1000 Viking

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

10/23/2021: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 Henke Road

O Fallon

10/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Christian Church, 9380 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

Saint Charles

10/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive

10/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main

10/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway

Saint Peters

10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

10/22/2021: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Daniel Boone Elementary School, 201 W Hwy D

10/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Progress Park Center, 968 Meyer Rd

_______________

Saint Francois

Desloge

10/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant

10/26/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 112 N. Lincoln Street

Farmington

10/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

10/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

10/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

_______________

Saint Louis

Affton

10/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

Ballwin

10/24/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont

Chesterfield

10/16/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive Blvd.

10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/21/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/25/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Place

10/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/28/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barat Academy, 17815 Wild Horse Creek Rd.

10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

Ellisville

10/26/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd.

10/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd

Florissant

10/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/27/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/28/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

10/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor

10/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer

10/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams Ave.

Manchester

10/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

Saint Louis

10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis  Galleria

10/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road

10/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road

10/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

10/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Abiding Savior Lutheran Church and School, 4353 Butler Hill Rd,

10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1115 S. Florissant Rd

10/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave

10/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center for Advanced Medicine South County, 5201 Midamerica Pl

10/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Webster Groves

10/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 1333 W Lockwood Avenue

Wildwood

10/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word United Methodist Church, 17315 Manchester Rd

10/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/20/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

10/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

10/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/28/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue

10/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

10/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

10/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. Main St.

_______________

Washington

Caledonia

10/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Valley High School, 1 Viking Drive

Save time during donation 

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Health insights for donors 

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.    

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.  

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.  

**Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Zaxbys.

Tags