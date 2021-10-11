The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types – especially type O − to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year. To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.
All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.* Plus, all those who come to give Oct. 11-31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.**
Blood donations help those with breast cancer
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Red Cross is reminding donors of the importance of blood to those undergoing treatment. According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 1.9 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. this year, and more than 281,000 of those individuals will have breast cancer.
Patients with breast cancer and other cancers may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications. In fact, nearly 25% of the blood supply is used by cancer patients.
People across the country depend on the kindness of blood donors. Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct.16-31
IL
Clinton
Breese
10/25/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Mater Dei High School, 900 North Mater Dei Drive
Germantown
10/19/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Germantown School District 60, 401 Walnut
Saint Rose
10/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Rose Development Club, 8004 S. First Street
Trenton
10/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's United Church of Christ, 21 North Walnut
_______________
Coles
Charleston
10/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison
10/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Harrison Street Church of God, 17996 Harrison St. Rd
10/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street
_______________
Crawford
Robinson
10/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln
_______________
Effingham
Effingham
10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham County Humane Society, 12073 N 1000th Rd, PIO Box 321
10/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Fayette
Farina
10/18/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., South Central High School, 800 West Washington
Saint Elmo
10/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 West 12th Street
Vandalia
10/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ysponsored, 710 Rock Island Ave
_______________
Jasper
Sainte Marie
10/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
_______________
Jefferson
Mount Vernon
10/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street
Texico
10/21/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road
_______________
Macoupin
Shipman
10/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.
_______________
Madison
Bethalto
10/28/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Civic Memorial High School, 200 School Street
Collinsville
10/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia
10/25/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Webster Elementary School, 108 W. Church Street
Edwardsville
10/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street
10/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)
10/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd
Troy
10/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe
Marion
Centralia
10/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street
10/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St.
Iuka
10/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Iuka Fire Protection District, 116 South Front Street
Kinmundy
10/24/2021: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street
Odin
10/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Odin Public School, 102 South Merritt Street
Salem
10/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
10/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
Waterloo
10/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive
_______________
Randolph
Baldwin
10/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street
Chester
10/20/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke
10/27/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chester High School, 1901 Swanwick Street
Coulterville
10/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street
Red Bud
10/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud Elementary School, 200 West Field Drive
_______________
Richland
Olney
10/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street
10/29/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 North West Street
Saint Clair
Fairview Heights
10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/21/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/24/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/28/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
_______________
Washington
Nashville
10/21/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Nashville High School, 1300 South Mill
MO
Crawford
Steelville
10/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steelville Missouri High School, 17154 Highway 19
_______________
Franklin
Washington
10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/20/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/25/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/27/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
10/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd
10/25/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.
Cedar Hill
10/26/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Northwest High School, 6005 Cedar Hill Rd
De Soto
10/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street
Festus
10/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
10/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
10/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street
10/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gold Star Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67
Hillsboro
10/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B
10/26/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson College, 1000 Viking
_______________
Saint Charles
Lake Saint Louis
10/23/2021: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 Henke Road
O Fallon
10/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Christian Church, 9380 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
Saint Charles
10/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive
10/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main
10/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway
Saint Peters
10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Wentzville
10/22/2021: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Daniel Boone Elementary School, 201 W Hwy D
10/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Progress Park Center, 968 Meyer Rd
_______________
Saint Francois
Desloge
10/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant
10/26/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 112 N. Lincoln Street
Farmington
10/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
10/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
10/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
_______________
Saint Louis
Affton
10/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.
Ballwin
10/24/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont
Chesterfield
10/16/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive Blvd.
10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/21/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/25/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Place
10/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/28/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barat Academy, 17815 Wild Horse Creek Rd.
10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Ellisville
10/26/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd.
10/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd
Florissant
10/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/27/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/28/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Kirkwood
10/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor
10/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer
10/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams Ave.
Manchester
10/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive
Saint Louis
10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
10/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road
10/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road
10/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
10/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Abiding Savior Lutheran Church and School, 4353 Butler Hill Rd,
10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1115 S. Florissant Rd
10/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave
10/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center for Advanced Medicine South County, 5201 Midamerica Pl
10/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
Webster Groves
10/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 1333 W Lockwood Avenue
Wildwood
10/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word United Methodist Church, 17315 Manchester Rd
10/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
10/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/20/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/20/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/28/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue
10/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Sainte Genevieve
10/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
10/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. Main St.
_______________
Washington
Caledonia
10/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Valley High School, 1 Viking Drive
Save time during donation
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Health insights for donors
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
