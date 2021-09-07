Alton Memorial Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in the cafe meeting rooms. The general public as well as AMH employees are welcome to come and donate blood.
To register for a time, please call Dave Whaley in Public Relations at AMH at 618-433-7947 or email david.whaley@bjc.org. Please include your full name, phone number and email address if leaving a message. You can also register online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=altonmemorial.