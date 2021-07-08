Alton Memorial Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, in the cafe meeting rooms. This is the first blood drive at AMH open to the general public since the pandemic began.
To register for a time, call Destanie Garrett at (314) 341-6229 or email destanie.garrett@bjc.org. Please include your full name, phone number and email address if leaving a message. You can also register online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=AltonMemorial.