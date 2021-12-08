The Principia College International Academy of Dispute Resolution Mediation Team successfully defended its international championship ranking last month by capturing first place in two of the four categories of competition.
Led by co-captains Olivia Burbee and Delaney Gatine, the team sent everyone into the final round, a rare feat. This resulted in two first-place finishes and Top 10 finishes in every competition category. All members contributed to a formidable final points total, with freshmen Avery Smith and Louisa Longshore scoring like veterans.
Principia also served as co-host of the tournament with Maharishi International University in the second year of online dispute resolution championships. Principia was last year’s champion.
To round out Principia's spectacular finish, seniors Olivia Burbee, Delaney Gatine, and Juliet Beck captured the coveted H. Case Ellis Spirit of Mediation Award for advocacy. This prestigious award given by the academy goes to the institution that demonstrates the highest qualities of peacemaking and dispute resolution.
Principia College mediation results
First Place, Individual Advocacy — Luke Nutwell and Grace Pecheck
Sixth Place, Individual Advocacy — Louisa Longshore
Ninth Place, Individual Advocacy — Olivia Burbee, Juliet Beck
First Place, Individual Mediation — Grace Pecheck
Fourth Place, Individual Mediation — Avery Smith
Fifth Place, Individual Mediation — Erin Demaree
Eighth Place, Individual Mediation — Luke Nutwell
Fifth Place, Team Advocacy — Principia College
H. Case Ellis Spirit of Mediation Award, Advocacy — Principia Team 7 (Olivia Burbee, Delaney Gatine, Juliet Beck)