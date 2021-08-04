It was a summer evening one Illinois Lottery player will never forget after wrapping up the weekend $8.9 million dollars richer after winning the Lotto game jackpot in the Saturday July 31 draw.
The winning ticket was bought at the Cottage Hills Bar and Grill at 132 N. MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills.
While the winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize, the Cottage Hills Bar and Grill are aware that the winner is a regular customer who has been a patron of their establishment since they opened their doors three years ago.
“We do actually know who won,” shares Melissa, the Cottage Hills Bar and Grill Manager. “They are one of our regulars and we all agree that they definitely deserve this win!”
This recent Lotto win has created quite a buzz in the Cottage Hills community, with a steady stream of customers coming through the doors of the Bar and Grill since word of the big win came to light — with each dreaming they could be the next big jackpot winner.
“This is pretty exciting!” exclaims Melissa, who adds that her favorite part about selling Illinois Lottery tickets is the chance to be a part of someone's life-changing moment.
“Just within the few days of it being announced we have had a lot more customers come in to purchase tickets. We are also a new business so it definitely helps put our name on the map.”
Retailers who sell winning tickets also have another reason to celebrate these winning moments, as these wins bring their business a cash selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount for selling a winning ticket. Melissa says this bonus means a lot and will extend the life of this local business in the Cottage Hills community.
“We are a new business, this is only our third year here. We have had our ups and downs since opening the doors, so this money will help ensure our future with our business.”
Illinois Lottery players have scooped up four Lotto jackpots already this year. The Illinois Lottery encourages the lucky Lotto player to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to come forward.
Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, and the current jackpot is $2 million for the next draw tomorrow, Thursday, August 5. For more information like draw results or to buy tickets online, players can visit illinoislottery.com or download the Illinois Lottery app on their smartphone.