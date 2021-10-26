With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood and platelet donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
In honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give Nov. 1-12, 2021, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.* The trip will transport you to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email, thanks to Amazon.**
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23
IL
Bond
Greenville
11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street
Mulberry Grove
11/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 West Wall Street
Pocahontas
11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street
_______________
Christian
Pana
11/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pana High School, East 9th Street
_______________
Clay
Flora
11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street
11/12/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Flora High School, 600 South Locust
_______________
Clinton
Aviston
11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street
Beckemeyer
11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street
Hoffman
11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Avenue
New Baden
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street
_______________
Coles
Charleston
11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison
11/2/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street
11/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Borromeo - Extra, 921 Madison
Mattoon
11/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Land College, 5001 Lake Land Boulevard
Crawford
Hutsonville
11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street
Robinson
11/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen
_______________
Cumberland
Toledo
11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square
_______________
Effingham
Altamont
11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 302 W. Cumberland
Effingham
11/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
11/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Teutopolis
11/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl
_______________
Fayette
Ramsey
11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ramsey Grade School, 610 West 6th Street
Shobonier
11/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St
Vandalia
11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street
_______________
Greene
Greenfield
11/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greenfield High School, 502 E Street
_______________
Jefferson
Bluford
11/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Elementary School, 907 West 6th Street
Dix
11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main
Ina
11/22/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway
Mount Vernon
11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3205 Broadway
11/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Drury Inn and Suites, 145 North 44th Street
11/13/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Drury Inn and Suites, 145 North 44th Street
Opdyke
11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Opdyke Belle Rive School District, 19380 East Fourth Street
_______________
Jersey
Jerseyville
11/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., LifechurchX, 300 Bluebird Lane
11/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.
11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie
_______________
Madison
Bethalto
11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.
Collinsville
11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia
Edwardsville
11/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main
11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr
11/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd
11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., CrossFit Ten Twenty, 22 Gateway Commerce Center, Suite 108
Godfrey
11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.
11/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.
Hamel
11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.
Highland
11/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane
11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.
_______________
Marion
Centralia
11/1/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 103 S. Elm Street
11/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaskaskia College, Shattuc Road
11/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar
Salem
11/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Salem Township Hospital, 1201 Ricker Drive
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
11/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
11/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd
11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.
Waterloo
11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St.
11/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main
_______________
Montgomery
Witt
11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 600 West Broadway
Randolph
Chester
11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chester VFW Hall, 939 State Street
Red Bud
11/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street
Sparta
11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3
_______________
Richland
Noble
11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue
Olney
11/7/2021: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road
11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
11/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive
Cahokia
11/3/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cahokia High School, 800 Range Ln
Fairview Heights
11/1/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/2/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/3/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/7/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/8/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/9/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/10/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/14/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/15/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/16/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/17/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/21/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/22/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/23/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Mascoutah
11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mascoutah Visitor Center, 200 E Main St #101
Millstadt
11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 S Veterans Dr
New Athens
11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street
Saint Libory
11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Libory Fire Protection District, 7322 State Route 15
Shiloh
11/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Family Church, 704 N Green Mount Road
11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp
_______________
Washington
Nashville
11/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand
Okawville
11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Barbara Parish, 305 North Front Street, PO Box 106
MO
Crawford
Cuba
11/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cuba HS, 1 Wildcat Pride Drive
Steelville
11/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 211 N. 1st St.
Franklin
Gray Summit
11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 204 Ford St
11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop
Pacific
11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.
Saint Clair
11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial
Washington
11/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/3/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bank of Washington, 200 W Main
11/10/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/17/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
Jefferson
Arnold
11/1/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Arsenal Credit Union, 3780 Vogel Road
11/2/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Metal Container Corp, 42 Tenbrook Industrial Park
11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd
11/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Church Rd
11/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road
Crystal City
11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive
De Soto
11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd
Festus
11/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Baptist Church Festus, 11835 State Rd CC
11/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way
Herculaneum
11/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Herculaneum-, 100 McNutt School Rd
11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr.
High Ridge
11/1/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd.
11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd
Hillsboro
11/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Hillsboro, 10851 Highway 21
11/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21
Imperial
11/16/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Windsor High School, 6208 Highway 61/67
11/16/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia
_______________
Lincoln
Troy
11/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J
_______________
Montgomery
Montgomery City
11/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County High School, 394 N. Hwy 19
Saint Charles
Lake Saint Louis
11/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive
O Fallon
11/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church O Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Saint Charles
11/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Academy of the Sacred Heart, 619 N 2nd St
Saint Peters
11/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
11/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness St. Peters, 3651 N St. Peters Pkwy
11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Wentzville
11/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Pkwy #500
11/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent St.
_______________
Saint Francois
Bonne Terre
11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre Senior Center, 114 N Allen St
11/15/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., North County High School Bonne Terre, 7151 Raider Road
Farmington
11/4/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Farmington High School, 1 Black Knight Drive
11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street
11/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 5 South Carleton
11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
11/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd
Chesterfield
11/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/4/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Maryville University Hockey Center, 18383 Chesterfield Airport Rd.
11/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/11/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/13/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 14088 Clayton Road
11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr
11/18/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Clayton
11/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr
Creve Coeur
11/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road
Eureka
11/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eureka Chamber of Commerce, 113 Hilltop Village Center Dr., Suite C
11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St
Fenton
11/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Neighbors Credit Union, 612 Gravois Rd,
11/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1175 Piedras Parkway
11/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clayton Corp, 866 Horan Dr
Florissant
11/3/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/17/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Kirkwood
11/7/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams
Manchester
11/21/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, 517 Weidman Rd
Richmond Hts
11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave
Saint Louis
11/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., SFW Partners LLC, 1630 Des Peres Rd
11/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road
11/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6337 Clayton Road
11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., All Souls Catholic Church, 9550 Tennyson Ave.
11/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Washington University, Athletic Complex
11/9/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington University, Athletic Complex
11/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave
11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
11/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue
11/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road
11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Salem In Ladue United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh Blvd.
11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
Shrewsbury
11/1/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne
Valley Park
11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place
Wildwood
11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109
11/21/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
11/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand
11/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/11/2021: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
11/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
11/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., John Cochran Enright Building, 3710 Enright
11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Sainte Genevieve
11/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Steel Workers, 950 South Gabouri
11/18/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington
Warren
Marthasville
11/8/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ignatius Community Center, 19127 Mill Road
Warrenton
11/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway
Save time during donation
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Health insights for donors
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
About I Know What You Did Last Summer
Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.
*Restrictions apply, see RedCrossBlood.org/IKnowWhatYouDid.
**Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal.