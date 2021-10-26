Red Cross

With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood and platelet donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection. 

 

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).  

 

In honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give Nov. 1-12, 2021, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.* The trip will transport you to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email, thanks to Amazon.**

 

Blood drive safety 

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. 

 

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23

 

IL

 

Bond

 

Greenville

11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street

Mulberry Grove

11/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mulberry Grove High School, 801 West Wall Street

 

Pocahontas

11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street

_______________

 

Christian

 

Pana

11/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pana High School, East 9th Street

_______________

 

Clay

 

Flora

11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street

11/12/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Flora High School, 600 South Locust

_______________

 

Clinton

 

Aviston

11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street

 

Beckemeyer

11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street

 

Hoffman

11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Avenue

 

New Baden

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street

_______________

 

Coles

 

Charleston

11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison

11/2/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street

11/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Borromeo  - Extra, 921 Madison

 

Mattoon

11/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Land College, 5001 Lake Land Boulevard

Crawford

 

Hutsonville

11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street

 

Robinson

11/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen

_______________

 

Cumberland

 

Toledo

11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square

_______________

 

Effingham

 

Altamont

11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 302 W. Cumberland

 

Effingham

11/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

11/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

 

Teutopolis

11/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl

_______________

 

Fayette

 

Ramsey

11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ramsey Grade School, 610 West 6th Street

Shobonier

11/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St

 

Vandalia

11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street

_______________

 

Greene

 

Greenfield

11/17/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Greenfield High School, 502 E Street

_______________

 

Jefferson

 

Bluford

11/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Elementary School, 907 West 6th Street

 

Dix

11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main

 

Ina

11/22/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway

 

Mount Vernon

11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3205 Broadway

11/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Drury Inn and Suites, 145 North 44th Street

11/13/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Drury Inn and Suites, 145 North 44th Street

 

Opdyke

11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Opdyke Belle Rive School District, 19380 East Fourth Street

_______________

 

Jersey

 

Jerseyville

11/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., LifechurchX, 300 Bluebird Lane

11/23/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St.

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

_______________

 

Madison

 

Bethalto

11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

 

Collinsville

11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

 

Edwardsville

11/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main

11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr

11/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd

11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., CrossFit Ten Twenty, 22 Gateway Commerce Center, Suite 108

 

Godfrey

11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

11/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

 

Hamel

11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

 

Highland

11/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

11/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

_______________

 

Marion

 

Centralia

11/1/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 103 S. Elm Street

11/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kaskaskia College, Shattuc Road

11/11/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar

 

Salem

11/11/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Salem Township Hospital, 1201 Ricker Drive

_______________

 

Monroe

 

Columbia

11/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

11/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.

 

Waterloo

11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St.

11/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main

_______________

 

Montgomery

 

Witt

11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 600 West Broadway

Randolph

 

Chester

11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chester VFW Hall, 939 State Street

 

Red Bud

11/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

 

Sparta

11/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3

_______________

 

Richland

 

Noble

11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue

 

Olney

11/7/2021: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road

11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut

_______________

 

Saint Clair

 

Belleville

11/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive

 

Cahokia

11/3/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cahokia High School, 800 Range Ln

 

Fairview Heights

11/1/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/2/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/3/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/5/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/7/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/8/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/9/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/10/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/12/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/14/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/15/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/16/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/17/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/19/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/21/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/22/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/23/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

 

Mascoutah

11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mascoutah Visitor Center, 200 E Main St #101

 

Millstadt

11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 S Veterans Dr

 

New Athens

11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street

 

Saint Libory

11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Libory Fire Protection District, 7322 State Route 15

 

Shiloh

11/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Family Church, 704 N Green Mount Road

11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp

_______________

 

Washington

 

Nashville

11/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand

 

Okawville

11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Barbara Parish, 305 North Front Street, PO Box 106

 

MO

 

Crawford

 

Cuba

11/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cuba HS, 1 Wildcat Pride Drive

 

Steelville

11/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 211 N. 1st St.

Franklin

 

Gray Summit

11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 204 Ford St

11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop

 

Pacific

11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.

 

Saint Clair

11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial

 

Washington

11/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/3/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bank of Washington, 200 W Main

11/10/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/17/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

Jefferson

 

Arnold

11/1/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Arsenal Credit Union, 3780 Vogel Road

11/2/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Metal Container Corp, 42 Tenbrook Industrial Park

11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

11/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Church Rd

11/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road

 

Crystal City

11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

 

De Soto

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd

 

Festus

11/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Baptist Church Festus, 11835 State Rd CC

11/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way

 

Herculaneum

11/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Herculaneum-, 100 McNutt School Rd

11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Herculaneum High School, 1 Blackcat Dr.

 

High Ridge

11/1/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd.

11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd

 

Hillsboro

11/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Hillsboro, 10851 Highway 21

11/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21

 

Imperial

11/16/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Windsor High School, 6208 Highway 61/67

11/16/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic School, 6024 Old Antonia

_______________

 

Lincoln

 

Troy

11/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J

_______________

 

Montgomery

 

Montgomery City

11/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County High School, 394 N. Hwy 19

Saint Charles

 

Lake Saint Louis

11/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive

 

O Fallon

11/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church O Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway

 

Saint Charles

11/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Academy of the Sacred Heart, 619 N 2nd St

 

Saint Peters

11/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital  Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

11/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness St. Peters, 3651 N St. Peters Pkwy

11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital  Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

 

Wentzville

11/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Pkwy #500

11/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent St.

_______________

 

Saint Francois

 

Bonne Terre

11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre Senior Center, 114 N Allen St

11/15/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., North County High School Bonne Terre, 7151 Raider Road

 

Farmington

11/4/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Farmington High School, 1 Black Knight Drive

11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street

11/21/2021: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 5 South Carleton

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch

_______________

 

Saint Louis

 

Ballwin

11/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd

 

Chesterfield

11/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/4/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Maryville University Hockey Center, 18383 Chesterfield Airport Rd.

11/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/11/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/13/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 14088 Clayton Road

11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr

11/18/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

11/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive  Blvd.

 

Clayton

11/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr

 

Creve Coeur

11/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road

 

Eureka

11/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eureka Chamber of Commerce, 113 Hilltop Village Center Dr., Suite C

11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St

 

Fenton

11/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Neighbors Credit Union, 612 Gravois Rd,

11/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1175 Piedras Parkway

11/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clayton Corp, 866 Horan Dr

 

Florissant

11/3/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/17/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

 

Kirkwood

11/7/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams

Manchester

11/21/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, 517 Weidman Rd

 

Richmond Hts

11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave

 

Saint Louis

11/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., SFW Partners LLC, 1630 Des Peres Rd

11/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road

11/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6337 Clayton Road

11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., All Souls Catholic Church, 9550 Tennyson Ave.

11/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Washington University, Athletic Complex

11/9/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington University, Athletic Complex

11/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave

11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis  Galleria

11/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue

11/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road

11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Salem In Ladue United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh Blvd.

11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

 

Shrewsbury

11/1/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne

 

Valley Park

11/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place

 

Wildwood

11/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

11/21/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

_______________

 

Saint Louis City

 

Saint Louis

11/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand

11/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

11/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/11/2021: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

11/11/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

11/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., John Cochran Enright Building, 3710 Enright

11/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

11/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

 

Sainte Genevieve

 

Sainte Genevieve

11/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Steel Workers, 950 South Gabouri

11/18/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington

Warren

 

Marthasville

11/8/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ignatius Community Center, 19127 Mill Road

 

Warrenton

11/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Masonic Lodge 609, 704 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway

 

Save time during donation 

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

 

Health insights for donors 

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.    

 

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.  

 

