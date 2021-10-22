Owl Fest is a free to attend, family friendly, two day event Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23rd & 24th, from noon to 5pm. It is a combination of a fall festival & our open house. This is the only event where our hospital, flight enclosure, and rehab buildings are open to the public. Our Education Animal Ambassadors will be available to meet and greet. The public will have a behind the scenes look at our facilities all while enjoying educational speakers, local environmental organizations, crafts, food, live music, raffle, vendors, kid friendly activities, and our famous teddy bear clinic. Accessible parking and shuttle service will be available. All ages are welcome, as there will be something for everyone to enjoy!
Many organizations and businesses have donated great raffle prizes. Visit our website www.treehousewildlifecenter.com/owl-fest for more information about this upcoming event.