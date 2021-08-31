The Overnight Warming Center is hosting a volunteer recruitment event on Thursday, September 9 starting at 7 p.m. The event will be held at LaMay’s Catering located at 909 East Broadway in Alton.
This event is open to the public and anyone can attend to learn more about volunteering with the Overnight Warming Center. Light refreshments will be served. The purpose of the event is to engage more people in the community to volunteer for the organization. Some of the available volunteer roles include site leaders, overnight monitors, evening and morning hospitality, communication coordinators, and many more. Learn more about these positions and sign up to volunteer at bit.ly/AltonWarmingCenters.
The Overnight Warming Center has over 60 volunteers, but are aiming to recruit at least 25 new volunteers for the upcoming winter season. The Overnight Warming Center provides a safe and warm place for unhoused neighbors on nights that are 20 degrees or colder. The volunteers help to run the center each night it is open.
About Overnight Warming Centers
Alton Overnight Warming Centers is a collaborative approach to addressing a critical need for persons experiencing homelessness during the coldest nights of the year. Although there are some existing day time warming shelter locations in our community, there are no places for our unhoused neighbors to go at night, except for the OWCA. As the only nighttime warming shelter, this organization is vital to our unhoused neighbor’s survival.