The Prairietown Improvement Association is hosting a Fall on the Prairie Homegrown & Handmade outdoor market. It is Saturday, October 2nd, from 11am-3pm, at Prairietown Firemen's Hall, 8451 Washington in Worden.
Shop a variety of locally grown and handmade items — fresh cut pumpkins, flowers, candles, fall treats & more! Participate in the raffle and feel free to bring Little Free Pantry donations.
The Prairie Inn is also hosting their Harvest Music Festival October 2nd, so make sure to stop by for good music and food!