In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness month, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering special programs for the community.
Thursday, October 21 | Girls Night Out: Back by popular demand, Girls Night Out offers women in the community the opportunity to get their annual screening mammograms, learn more about breast health issues from our team of clinicians and enjoy a night out. Complimentary refreshments, attendance prices, and more. Registration is limited; call Heather today for an appointment: (618) 474-6152.
Monday, October 25 | Lunch & Learn with our Breast Radiologist, Dr. Rodrigo Ignacio Lopez-Costa, at 12 Noon – light lunch included. Dr. Lopez will present education for breast health and radiological insight into breast imaging. Location: OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center – Perpetual Help Center; to register: call (618) 474-6791.
Wear pink on Fridays in October to show your support for Breast Cancer Awareness. Dates include: October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29.
Every Wednesday in October, receive 25% off Breast Cancer Awareness merchandise.