National Health Education Week, Oct. 18-22, is increasing national awareness of major public health issues and promoting a better understanding of the role of health education.
The annual focus is organized by the Society for Public Health Education (SOPHE), a professional organization comprised of health educators, academics and researchers who work to promote healthy behaviors, communities and environments while raising awareness of public health issues and public health education.
In support of its ongoing mission, SOPHE has named Southern Illinois University Edwardsville public health undergraduates Bridget Patrick, of Edwardsville, and Samantha Moxley, of Huntley, as Collegiate Champions. The pair will serve as liaisons between SOPHE and SIUE while promoting public health awareness and education throughout campus.
“Students declare a public health major because they want to improve health and equity for individuals and populations,” said Nicole Klein, PhD, professor in the Department of Applied Health. “Our public health program emphasizes pre-professional education and experience. From the beginning, Samantha and Bridget clearly understood the benefits of students being involved in SOPHE through peer-reviewed journals, free webinars, job postings, networking, and coordinated health policy efforts. We are quite excited to have them selected as SIUE’s first Collegiate Champions.”
During a two-year commitment, Patrick and Moxley will act as mentors, sponsor one SOPHE event per semester, and promote professional and academic award opportunities at SIUE.
“I am extremely honored to have been nominated to be a SOPHE Collegiate Champion by my professor, Dr. Nicole Klein, and to be one of the few nationwide candidates chosen to represent our campus and surrounding community,” shared Patrick. “This is not a role I take lightly. I plan to promote both SIUE and our public health program to the best of my ability while remaining supportive, fair and compassionate to all those I encounter.”
Patrick chose to pursue public health due to life experiences that allowed her to help and educate others on the importance of living their best lives. She is slated to graduate in May 2022 with a bachelor’s in public health administration and minor in nutrition.
Upon graduation, Patrick plans to seek internship opportunities before pursuing a master’s in public health. “I plan to work with families in lower socio-economic areas who face disparity in healthcare and need someone to advocate for them to get equitable care,” she added.
Moxley decided to pursue public health because she wanted the ability to make a difference and help others live long, healthy lives. Currently, she is working on a project about vicarious trauma with Call for Help, Inc., a non-profit organization in St. Louis that provides a 24/7 sexual assault crisis line.
She looks forward to sharing news about public health, promoting professional and academic award opportunities for students, and hosting events on campus. “I believe that this participation will enhance my career preparedness as it will allow me to practice teaching my peers about public health and public health education.”
Moxley’s aspires to earn a master’s degree and work with sexual assault victims on campus or within a shelter.
To learn more about National Health Education Week, visit sophe.org/focus-areas/national-health-education-week.