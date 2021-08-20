On June 8, 2021, this sweet mama, with joeys in her pouch, was seen being beaten with a baseball bat by three little boys. After rescuing the mama opossum, Kathryn Klepacz, from Troy, brought the mama opossum to TreeHouse for care and described the horrible circumstances under which she was rescued. The opossum suffered a broken jaw, crushed sinus cavity, and minor internal hemorrhaging. Some of her joeys also died from the attack. Of the surviving joeys, only one joey has a permanent injury with a missing eye. While recovering, this sweet mama helped to care for other joeys that were too small to survive on their own. When joeys are too small, it is very difficult to feed them and having a foster mom allows them to grow old enough to feed on their own.
Finally after surviving the attack and many weeks of care by our rehab staff and volunteers, mama is ready to return to the wild. Her joeys will require more time to finish growing before release is considered. TreeHouse is working with Sarah Powell from Heartlands Conservancy to hold a public release on their protected land Sunday, August 22nd at 6pm. The location is Brushy Lake off of Fairmont Ln. in Collinsville, IL. Visit our facebook event page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/536494287671328
If you find an opossum around your house, it will most likely just move on somewhere else. They are extremely beneficial to the environment, almost never get rabies and slow the spread of Lyme disease by each one eating up to 5,000 ticks a year. If you have any questions, you can always call us at 618-466-2990 and we will be happy to discuss living with wildlife. To learn more about the conservation work of Heartlands Conservancy, please visit their website at https://heartlandsconservancy.org