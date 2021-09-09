Father McGivney Catholic High School was established in 2012, after dedicated parents, grandparents, pastors, and other faithful volunteers envisioned the formation of a Catholic school for several years. Since then, they have constructed a new building in 2015, with the help of generous donors, supporters, students and families. The founders chose to name the new Catholic high school after Father Michael McGivney, an American parish priest who dedicated his life to service and family. Fr. McGivney’s vision and commitment to families led to the creation of his legacy, the Knights of Columbus.
Knights of Columbus is currently the largest Catholic, family, fraternal organization in the world. The Niemeyer Agency assists Catholic families in planning for their financial future. Their products include life insurance, disability income insurance, long-term care insurance and retirement annuities.
The Niemeyer Agency is proud to be an Annual Sponsor for Father McGivney Catholic High School. By this generous donation, Knights of Columbus – Niemeyer Agency is helping to build the future success of Father McGivney. The community support ensures that all students, regardless of their economic situation, have the opportunity to attend and succeed at Father McGivney Catholic High School.