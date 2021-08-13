L&C welcomes new team members for the 2021-2022 academic year: (front row, from left) are Lisa Reid, Nursing; Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of Transfer Programs Jill Lane; Juliet Jackson, Music; Chrissy Wiley, Dental Assisting/Dental Hygiene; (second row) Christina Wickenhauser, Accounting; Dean of Liberal Arts, Business & IT Michael Sunblad and Dean of Career Programs Sue Czerwinski.