Students and teachers at Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois, are benefitting from the recent installation of ActivPanel Titanium™ interactive displays from Promethean® in five classrooms. Three of the displays are mobile and can be moved to other classrooms and locations in the school.
In addition to use for daily lessons in math, science, reading and social studies, teachers are also utilizing the displays for:
- Physical education activities
- Daily calendar and class news items
- Activity videos on YouTube
- Storytime
- Choir presentations for learning music and rhythm
The ActivPanel Titanium is a fully lit 75-inch LED touch screen for accessing the internet without a computer. This technology upgrade gives everyone new ways to engage with a variety of teaching tools.
“The ActivPanels have been such an exciting addition to our classrooms,” said Mrs. Kim Griffith, technology teacher at Zion Bethalto. “These tools give the teachers opportunities to enhance and transform their lessons, which encourages students to be more involved in every lesson. They are designed to be easy for a teacher to use in every aspect of the day, such as greeting students in the morning, bringing a math or science concept to life, or allowing students to collaborate and present a project.”
Special features of the ActivPanel Titanium include:
The Vellum™ writing technology enables users to write with special pens or fingers. Palms of hands can be used to erase.
Full-color display that is large enough for all to see.
Draw, highlight and annotate over any content from any source.
The Locker feature helps teachers save all their favorite apps, tools and files to access for lesson presentationsTeachers and students are enjoying opportunities to create their own uses for the ActivPanel Titanium devices, too. Older students are presenting their own projects and videos. Younger students are finding new ways to engage with lessons that weren’t possible before these interactive displays became part of the learning environment at Zion Bethalto.
This learning tool will continue to bring new ways to enhance learning for everyone in the Zion Bethalto community.
