To lift burdensome in-person requirements that barred many residents from updating their wills or establishing end-of-life plans during the pandemic, a proposal by State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) was signed into law Monday to modernize court practices for remote and electronic filings.
“The procedure for estate planning has lagged behind as technology advances,” Crowe said. “Many courts are capable of holding virtual hearings, and this law give flexibility and convenience for residents simply wanting to update their plans.”
Executive Order 2020-14, filed in March 2020, gave notaries and witnesses the ability to finalize documents remotely during the pandemic. The governor most recently extended the state’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation on July 23, 2021 through Aug. 22, 2021.
Crowe’s law works in collaboration with the executive order to allow wills to be signed electronically and hearings to be conducted virtually with audio and video communication.
“There is no need for the will hearing process to be complicated,” Crowe said. “By providing the opportunity to hold virtual hearings, we’re giving residents a safer, more efficient estate planning option.”
Senate Bill 730 is effective immediately.