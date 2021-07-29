Accessing classic St. Louis summer entertainment has never been easier. Madison County Transit (MCT) is excited to operate the Muny Express once again for the 2021 Muny season. Serving every Friday night performance, the Muny Express drops passengers off right in front of the Muny in Forest Park. The 2021 Muny season kicks off Friday, July 30, with “Smokey Joe’s Café,” and continues with classic musicals such as: “The Sound of Music,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “On Your Feet,” and “Chicago.” Picking up passengers at 13 convenient locations throughout Madison County and providing quick, affordable service to directly in front of the Muny, there isn’t a more relaxing way to get to a show this summer.
Eliminate the hassle of driving to St. Louis and finding a place to park. The MCT Muny Express is $5 for a round-trip pass for adults, or $3.00 round trip for seniors (65 and up), and individuals with disabilities. Children under 5 ride free. MCT will pick up passengers from the following convenient Madison County locations. In the Riverbend area: Alton Square Mall, Best Western Premier Hotel, Eastgate Plaza, Wood River Station, and River’s Edge Park and Ride. The Edwardsville area: Edwardsville Station, Leclaire Junction, Cottonwood Mall, Maryville IDOT Park and Ride lot, and Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. And in the Highland area: Highland Park and Ride, St. Jacob Park and Ride, and Troy Park and Ride.
Muny Express buses arrive approximately 30 minutes prior to the show and depart from the same locations in front of the Muny, 20 minutes after the show. Groups are welcome but are encouraged to call MCT in advance at 618-797-INFO (4636) to guarantee seating. For details on the MCT Muny Express or any other MCT service, visit www.mct.org, email info@mct.org or call (618) 797-4636.