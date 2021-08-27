The Illinois Secretary of State mobile driver’s service facility will be at the Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
For information, call (618) 466-3381.
The Illinois Secretary of State mobile driver’s service facility will be at the Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
For information, call (618) 466-3381.
© Copyright 2021 Big Z Media, PO Box 615 Alton, IL
EEO Report | Online Public File | Privacy Policy
Persons with disabilities should contact Nick Darr at nickdarr@bigz.media
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.