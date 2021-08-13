Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is excited to announced the launch of a new mobile app, designed by current website provider SchoolPointe.
The GCSD9 app allows you to stay up-to-date with the latest news, events, and notifications from the district, including all nine of our schools. Download the App today for free from the Apple Store or Google Play:
– Apple: https://apple.co/3yDx71J
– Google: https://bit.ly/3Arn1l7
The GCSD9 mobile app will be updated throughout the school year to meet the needs of our students and families.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.