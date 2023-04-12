EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – One of three Missouri GOP gubernatorial candidates will headline the 2023 Madison County Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday, April 28.
The Madison County Republican Central Committee (MCRCC) which serves as the local arm of the Party will hold the event, featuring keynote speaker Secretary of State John R. “Jay” Ashcroft (R-Mo.) at the N.O. Nelson Campus LeClaire Room, 600 Troy Road in Edwardsville.
A social hour will kick off the festivities at 5:30 p.m., with a buffet dinner to follow catered by Bella Milano. Then Ashcroft will address the crowd.
“We are thrilled to welcome Secretary Ashcroft to Madison County,” said MCRCC Chairman Ray Wesley. “He will offer a perspective from a neighboring state, which I think will help us look beyond our region as we examine the broader impact the Metro East has on the Metropolitan St. Louis area.”
Wesley noted the event also will serve as an opportunity for local conservatives to celebrate the major wins the county GOP has experienced during the last several election cycles.
“I encourage area conservatives to attend this event and learn more about how they can be part of the positive things happening in Madison County and our region,” Wesley said. “By attending and bringing likeminded neighbors and friends, you can meet others in our community and become part of solutions in government and society.”
Missouri’s 40th Secretary of State, Ashcroft was elected in 2016 and again in 2020. Leading an office of more than 200 employees, he takes an active role in its administration. Divisions within his office include administrative rules, business services, elections, publications, the state archives, the state library and securities.
Born, raised and educated in Missouri, in early April, Ashcroft announced plans to run for governor as a Republican. Prior to being elected to office, Ashcroft worked as an engineer, professor and attorney. He and his wife, Katie, have three sons and one daughter.
Learn more about the Lincoln Day Dinner, and purchase tickets, tables or sponsorships by visiting the event website. The deadline for reserving tickets is April 20.
Anyone interested in attending should contact Lisa Hayes at (314) 707-1954. Tickets are $75 per person or $125 per couple. Tables with seating for 10 are available for $700. Additionally, there are a variety of sponsorship opportunities offered. Details are available on the event website: https://sites.google.com/view/mcrcclincolndaydinner
Tickets can be purchased by mailing checks to Ray Wesley, 5023 Valleyview Dr., Alton, Ill. 62002, made payable to MCRCC.