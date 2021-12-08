Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School.
EA-WR faculty members select a senior student each month. Each student is awarded a certificate and Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.
November’s winner is Valerie Quevreaux. She is involved with Student Council, Peer Leadership, Saturday Scholars, Scholar Bowl, and Big Sisters. She has received honors for high honor roll and is an Honor Society member.
After graduation, she is still undecided between pursuing biomedical engineering or veterinary medicine at the University of Illinois or Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
“Congratulations Valerie and we all wish you good luck in your future,” a credit union press release states.
Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 86 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.