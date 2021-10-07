Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Eagles of the Month program at Civic Memorial High School.
Civic Memorial faculty members select students each month to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Eagle of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year (one male and one female winner for $500 each).
New this year, Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the Teacher/Faculty of the Month, selected by students. The teachers selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 Teacher of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year to use for their classrooms the following year.
September's Eagles of the Month winners:
Math: Aubree Wallace
Choir: Hannah Laper
Fine Arts: Haley Klaas
English: Kadince Arico
Band: Toni Reynolds
Science: Alexis Noel
Social Studies: Nolan Halcomb
Career and Technical Education: Virginia Shelton
Physical Education/Health: Mark Banks
September Teacher of the Month (Speech/Drama/English): Brett Kalker
“Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial Eagles of the Month and the Teacher of the Month," a credit union press release states. “We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors.”
