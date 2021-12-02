Midwest Members Credit Union employees donated $1,084 to Restore Network through their Jeans Day Program. Employees pay to wear jeans Fridays and Saturdays that month and all donations are made to local charities.
The Restore Network was formed in 2017 as a handful of churches that felt passionately about caring for children in foster care and the families who love them. Since then, the network has grown into approximately 40 partner churches serving six counties, including Madison, Jersey, Bond, St. Clair, Monroe, and Williamson.
The Restore Network’s vision is to change the culture of foster care so every child experiences healing. The foster care system is designed to protect children, but unfortunately, it can harm them further. Children shuffle from home to home, many of which are not equipped to help them heal from their trauma. The Restore Network was created to help the church respond. First, it aims to recruit more than enough foster families, then equip them with trauma-informed training and tools, and wrap around them with ongoing support.
“We believe that whether you foster, volunteer, or give financially, we each have a part to play in transforming stories of pain and suffering to ones of healing and hope,” a press release states.
Network volunteers provide assistance in many ways. They have a Clothing Team, Meal Team, volunteers who provide transportation for family visits, and other ways of supporting families. The network hosts a back-to-school party, providing a backpack full of school supplies for children. They also host a Christmas party, providing dinner, presents, and games for families.
Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving the Riverbend area for 86 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.