Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Eagles of the Month program at Civic Memorial High School.
Members of the Civic Memorial faculty select students every month to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Eagle of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year (one male and one female winner for $500 each).
New this year, Midwest Members Credit Union is also proud to sponsor Teacher/Faculty of the Month winners, selected by the students at CMHS. The teachers selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 Teacher of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year to use for their classrooms the following year.
October's Eagles of the Month winners:
Math: Danika Chester
Choir: Reid Buffington
Fine arts: Thomas Pinski
English: Mason Unthank
Band: Brian Pearson
Science: Kaili Stanford
Social studies: Karley Coatney
Career and technical education: Noah Huth
Physical education/health: Ronald Quick
October Teacher of the Month Winner: Renee Reznack, speech-drama-English
“Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial Eagles of the Month and the Teacher of the Month.,” a credit union press release states. “We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors.”