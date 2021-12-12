Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Eagles of the Month program at Civic Memorial High School.
Members of the Civic Memorial faculty select students every month to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Eagle of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year (one male and one female winner for $500 each).
New this year, Midwest Members Credit Union is also proud to sponsor Teacher/Faculty of the Month winners, selected by the students at CMHS. The teachers selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 Teacher of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year to use for their classrooms the following year.
November’s Eagles of the Month include:
Math: Sydney Law
Fine Arts: Sydney Moore
Social Studies: Abraham Wojcikiewicz
Physical Education/Health: Meredith Schaaf
Choir: Shelton Naumann
Band: Jack McRae
Science: Tyler Winegardner
English Language Arts: Justice Hendricks
Career and Technical Education: Avery Wilson
November Teacher of the Month: Rachael Varland, Math
“Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial Eagles of the Month and the Teacher of the Month.,” a credit union press release states. “We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors.”