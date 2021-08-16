Midwest Members Credit Union employees donated $640 to Hope Animal Rescue through the credit union’s Jeans Day Program for the month of June. Employees who participate in the program pay to wear Jeans on Fridays and Saturdays that month and all donations are made to local charities.
Hope Animal Rescue is a local nonprofit that saves dogs on their last day of life from animal control facilities and provides them a true second chance in the facility and adoption program. They believe all pets should be treated with dignity, respect, and kindness. They believe in showing compassion and working to rehabilitate abused and abandoned pets. At Hope Animal Rescues, they educate people about the importance of these principles, as well as the importance of spaying and neutering to reduce the number of abandoned pets.