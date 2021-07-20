Metro East Humane Society has launched its incentive program for its capital campaign to raise funds to fully renovate its Highland Facility and expand the medical suite at its Edwardsville facility. MEHS has raised $87,500, half of its total fundraising goal of $175,000.
“We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received as MEHS grows,” said Anne Schmidt, executive director of the Metro East Humane Society. “June saw our highest number of animal intakes to date, so we know the work we’re doing is needed now more than ever. We’re asking for the community’s help to fund our Capital Campaign and save more animals in the Metro East.”
Through this incentive program, each donor will receive a MEHS branded item at each specific giving level. The two higher giving levels will also include an exclusive opportunity:
- $100 Donation: MEHS T-Shirt
- $250 Donation: MEHS T-Shirt & Wine Tumbler
- $500 Donation: MEHS T-Shirt & Tote Bag
- $750 Donation: MEHS T-Shirt & Hat, Naming Rights to Litter of Puppies or Kittens
- $1,000 Donation: MEHS Zip Up Jacket, Naming Rights to Litter of Puppies or Kittens and a 1-hour Play Date with the Litter
The campaign consists of two major focus areas:
1. The renovation of the MEHS Highland facility to make it a fully functioning shelter and adoption center. MEHS Highland opened to the public in a limited capacity in April of this year and has adopted over 100 animals into homes. Earlier this month, Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc., based in Highland, Ill., began the full shelter renovation.
2. Expanding the medical suite in the MEHS Edwardsville facility to allow MEHS to provide low-cost vet care to more animals throughout the region.
To learn more about the capital campaign, please visit: www.mehs.org/capital-campaign. Donations are accepted online, in gifts of cash, gifts of stocks, Qualified Charitable Distributions, recurring gifts, matching gifts, and planned giving. Checks can be mailed to MEHS at 8495 State Rte 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025.
If you have any questions about the capital campaign and how you can get involved, please contact Amanda Kernan, MEHS Development Manager, at 618.792.8137.